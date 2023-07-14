Rep. Garret Graves: Additional $476 million in funding secured for flood control project

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced that an additional $476 million in funding has been secured to complete the Comite Flood Control Project.

The south Louisiana Congressman said in a news release the project was half-finished when the Corps of Engineers announced earlier in the year that the additional funds - on top of the $471 million previously secured - would be needed to complete the work.

“We’ve seen the cost of this project more than triple since we first ‘fully funded’ it in 2018,” Graves said in the announcement. “If your home construction cost tripled, heads would roll. This is no different. The Corps of Engineers needs to be held accountable. These cost increases are unacceptable, but we can’t allow the Comite Project to stall again as it did for nearly four years before we revived it. My top priority is to get this project finished as quickly as possible. We have now secured nearly a billion dollars for this one linchpin flood protection project for the Capital Region.”

Graves added he received a commitment from the Corps’ deputy chief of engineers that the project would be finished on schedule, which is expected in 2025.

The project's intention is to decrease flood risk in the Amite Basin, particularly in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes.

Graves pointed out the 2016 flood in Louisiana resulted in 109,000 homes flooded and more than $3.8 billion in residential property damage.