Ascension Parish detectives report arrest of spouse in Gonzales area homicide

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation of his spouse.

According to an APSO news release, 38-year-old Joseph Fogle of Chauvin was arrested July 13 and charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies previously reported they responded to a residence on Hwy. 74 in the Gonzales area around 4:45 a.m. June 28.

Upon arrival deputies found 43-year-old Sonia Escalante-Baca dead inside her residence from apparent blunt force trauma, according to the release.

Detectives reportedly obtained a warrant after they discovered sufficient evidence that connected Fogle to the homicide.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.