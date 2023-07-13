Sorrento suspect, 16-year-old juvenile arrested in Gonzales area armed robbery investigation: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of a Sorrento man and a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection with an armed robbery investigation stemming from a month ago near Gonzales.

According to an APSO news release, detectives with the department's violent crimes unit arrested 21-year-old Jade Boudreaux July 12 and charged him with two counts of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery around 11:30 p.m. June 7 near Clouatre Road in the Gonzales area. The road is located just south of Hwy. 30 in the Brittany area of Ascension Parish.

Deputies reportedly identified two juveniles who advised that two individuals with firearms forced them from their vehicle and took personal items, including money and cell phones.

According to the release, detectives obtained arrest warrants after identifying Boudreaux and the juvenile as suspects.

Boudreaux reportedly was arrested at his residence and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The juvenile suspect was brought to the Florida Parishes Detention Center, which is located in Covington. Ascension Parish does not have its own juvenile detention facility.

The juvenile will be charged with two counts of armed robbery upon release, according to APSO.