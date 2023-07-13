Gonzales Police asks for public assistance with identifying suspects in two separate cases

Gonzales Police asked the public for information on a suspect accused of stealing more than $500 in merchandise from the Nike store at Tanger Mall.

According to a social media post, the suspect allegedly entered the store about 6:30 p.m. July 8 and exited without paying for $551.94 worth of items.

The suspect reportedly left the property in a gray Honda Civic.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 225-647-9540 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

In an unrelated case, police also posted surveillance images of an individual suspected of stealing a set of wheels and tires from an apartment complex located within the Gonzales city limits.

Anyone with information on this matter can call police at 225-647-9536 or Crime Stoppers.