Ascension Parish Schools to conduct classes for substitute bus drivers
Staff Report
Ascension Public Schools will conduct free pre-service classes for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.
Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional.
- July 17-21 and July 24-26
- APSB Distribution Center
- 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales
- 5 to 9 p.m.
The next classes will be:
- Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 21
- APSB Distribution Center
- 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales
- 8 a.m.. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at (225) 391-7344 and give a name and number to Kindera Hilliard.