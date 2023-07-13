Ascension Parish Schools to conduct classes for substitute bus drivers

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools will conduct free pre-service classes for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional.

July 17-21 and July 24-26

APSB Distribution Center

932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales

5 to 9 p.m.

The next classes will be:

Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 21

APSB Distribution Center

932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales

8 a.m.. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at (225) 391-7344 and give a name and number to Kindera Hilliard.