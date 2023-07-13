Students introduced to technical careers through TECH Academy

River Parishes Community College hosted 18 area high school students for a week-long educational and workforce development program called BASF's TECH Academy.

The academy encourages students to learn about technical and craft careers through a variety of methods, including experiments, demonstrations, field trips, and interactions with industry professionals, according to a BASF news release.

A total of 186 students have completed the academy in Louisiana since 2015, the company said.

"At BASF, we value being part of our local community and engaging with young people who are preparing for their futures,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “TECH Academy is a great opportunity for students to learn about the many manufacturing-related career options available to them right here in Ascension Parish.”

The group included rising high school juniors and seniors who learned about potential careers, such as process technician, instrument technician, welder, pipefitter and drafter, among others.

They were able to tour multiple facilities, including BASF's site in Geismar, Forte & Tablada, Triad Electric and Controls, GEO Heat Exchangers and NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility.

“TECH Academy helped me see the potential career options I have,” said Tariq Hudson, a rising senior at St. Amant High School. “It helped me figure out what I’m interested in and may possibly make a career out of after or during my tenure in the Air Force.”

The academy is part of BASF’s workforce development efforts in North America.

“BASF’s TECH Academy in collaboration with RPCC is a great opportunity for high school students to connect and learn about emerging technologies and career opportunities," Quintin Taylor, chancellor of RPCC, said. "Having students on campus learning and sharing information from professionals in the field while engaging with our faculty provided a real time glimpse into the careers that await them. I look forward to welcoming these students as college freshmen at RPCC and throughout their careers as they work to reskill and remain forever relevant in the changing workforce.”

Free to students, BASF funds the academy. The application process is open to any Ascension Parish Public Schools student or child of a BASF employee or contractor.

Students who complete the program also are eligible to apply for BASF scholarships to attend RPCC.

Students who completed TECH Academy 2023 included: