Gonzales City Council meeting held July 10: Notebook

The Gonzales City Council held a regular meeting July 10 at city hall.

Here is a look at matters addressed:

The council voted to proceed with condemnation of Junction 44, at 1429 N. Burnside Ave.

Members approved the planning commission's recommendation to deny a request for annexation for a 12-acre parcel addressed at 2702 W. Orice Roth.

The council agreed to declare as surplus three trucks: a 2009 Ford F-250, a 2007 Ford F-150, and a 2016 Nissan Frontier.