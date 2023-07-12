LOCAL
Gonzales City Council meeting held July 10: Notebook
Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Gonzales City Council held a regular meeting July 10 at city hall.
Here is a look at matters addressed:
- The council voted to proceed with condemnation of Junction 44, at 1429 N. Burnside Ave.
- Members approved the planning commission's recommendation to deny a request for annexation for a 12-acre parcel addressed at 2702 W. Orice Roth.
- The council agreed to declare as surplus three trucks: a 2009 Ford F-250, a 2007 Ford F-150, and a 2016 Nissan Frontier.
- Members approved a special event for E Z Sports, at 105 W. Cornerview Ste. B, to have a back-to-school tent sale July 11 through Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.