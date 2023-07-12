Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson slated to perform at college football kickoff event in New Orleans

Garth Brooks will headline the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff with opening acts including Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced.

Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the music and entertainment event will mark the opening of the 2023 college football season Sept. 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Organizers expect the event to be an annual Labor Day weekend affair.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 21 via ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks. Tickets will be $98.95 all inclusive, according to a news release.

"Being asked to be part of the first ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is an honor," Brooks said in the announcement. "The fun will be in getting to perform with legends Nitty Gritty and future legend Miss Wilson in front of arguably the greatest country music fans on the planet. Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time, so PLEASE count me in!!"

"We are excited to have not just Garth Brooks in the Superdome, but also our very own Louisiana Music Ambassador and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "She rocked the world with us on our float in the Rose Parade, and we know she will get the crowd rocking to welcome Garth to the stage in New Orleans. This lineup has all the makings of a great Louisiana Saturday night."

