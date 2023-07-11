Donaldsonville High's Marvin Evans named finalist for Louisiana principal of the year

Ascension Parish Schools

Donaldsonville High School Principal Marvin Evans is a finalist for Louisiana High School Principal of the Year.

This is the ninth time in 10 years that Ascension Public Schools has a principal in the running for the state's top honor.

"The Louisiana Principal of the Year recognition is a testament to Mr. Evans's impact on the students, teachers, and community of Donaldsonville," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker, Ed.D. "His vision, wisdom, compassion, and dependability have become an exemplary model for our students. Mr. Evans leads by example and allows his actions to be the greatest indicator of his outstanding character. It is with great zeal that I congratulate Mr. Evans on this outstanding state accomplishment for himself, his family, and the entire Donaldsonville school community."

A 28-year educator and veteran, Evans comes from a long family history of service. Born and raised in East Baton Rouge Parish, his mother worked as an elementary teacher for 49 years, and his father served as a Baton Rouge Police officer for 33 years.

"My parents were a major influence on my career path," Evans said. "When I spent time with my mother, people would always come up to her to talk about the impact she had on their lives. I knew that whatever profession I went into, I had to help people."

After graduating from Scotlandville Magnet High School in 1987, Evans enrolled at Southern University A&M and began six years of service in the United States Air Force Reserve. He spent one year in college and then completed his Basic Training in Denmark and Germany. In 1990, Evans was deployed to the Middle East for Operation Desert Storm. He credits this experience with shaping his worldview.

"I was exposed to many other cultures. It showed me that we may speak different languages and have different customs, but at our core, humanity is all the same," he said.

After completing his military service, Evans returned to Southern University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education Social Studies/History. He began teaching in 1995 at Glen Oaks Middle School and then moved to Tara High School. During that time, Evans earned a Master of Education degree in Administration and Supervision from Southern University.

In 2003, Evans moved to Dallas, Texas, where he served as a teacher at Skyline High School and then assistant principal of Lee A. McShan Jr. Elementary.

In 2010, Evans moved back to Louisiana and served as assistant principal of L.B. Landry High School in New Orleans. In 2011, he began working at Donaldsonville High School in Ascension Parish as assistant principal then associate principal. He assumed the top leadership position for the DHS Tigers as principal in 2013, a position he has held for 10 years.

"It doesn't feel like I have been at Donaldsonville High for 13 years," Evans said. "When I come here, it doesn't feel like work because the people I work with are like family, and helping these students is my mission."

Evans finds daily motivation in preparing his students to be successful in life.

"There are still many first-generation high school graduates at DHS," he said. "It is important for them to know that living in a certain zip code does not define their future. They can learn the skills to take care of themselves and their family. Education is the foundation of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Under Evans' leadership, Donaldsonville High School grew 17 points and earned three consecutive "B" letter grades in the state's accountability system, achieved an 88% graduation rate (the highest in school history), and earned a perfect financial audit for three of the last four years. His ability to develop a pipeline of leadership is profound, with three of his former assistant principals currently serving as school principals, one of whom was named the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.

"The average principal of a high-poverty school serves for three years. I am in year 10, and that is because I love what I do," Evans said. "This school is a second home for a child. From 7:40 a.m. until 2:40 p.m., we want to make this the best seven hours of their life by providing a safe atmosphere where they feel cared for with hot meals, diverse learning opportunities, and social and emotional support. We take care of the whole child."

Evans gives credit to several educators who served as mentors during his professional journey.

Former East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake was Evans' principal at Tara High School, and they still stay in contact.

"He saw things in me that I didn't see in myself," Evans said. "He sent me to professional development and placed me in an administrative internship under him. You need someone who believes in you."

The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching's Senior Executive-in-Residence and former Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Patrice Pujol, Ed.D. and former Donaldsonville High School Principal Esrom Pitre took a chance on Evans when they hired him.

"Dr. Pujol told me, 'Marvin, I'm going to give you the tools and resources you need to be successful,' and she absolutely did that," he said.

"David Alexander was the director of high schools for my first three years as principal," Evans said. "He was on this campus three times a week to support me, and he held me accountable to set rigorous goals and do right by students. He also taught me about being a good husband by having a proper work/life balance. I am still here because of the support he gave me.

"Ascension Parish invests in human capital. There is nothing you need to be successful that the district doesn't provide."

The Louisiana Department of Education and Dream Teachers will announce the state winners for teacher and principal of the year during the Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala July 22 in New Orleans.

"I am most excited about and thankful that this honor will shine a positive light on the students, staff, and stakeholders of Donaldsonville High School," Evans said. "There is a whole story about Donaldsonville that is now being told that people don't know about."

Evans resides in Baton Rouge with his wife of 20 years, Sharon, who is a counselor in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. They have two sons, Matthew and Mark, who attend East Baton Rouge magnet schools.

Visit www.louisianabelieves.com/academics/award-programs for more information about the state process. For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.