Ascension Parish Library receives American Library Association award for marketing

The American Library Association's PR Xchange recognized the Ascension Parish Library for its marketing efforts.

According to a news release, APL was awarded for its Summer Reading 2022 Kickoff Video in the summer reading (digital) category.

Released on the library's social media platforms, the video informed the community about in-person events and educational learning opportunities.

Data from the library’s youth and adult services librarian showed an increase in the number of individuals who attended events during the summer and an increase in participation in the reading program.

According to the library's 2022 data, 2,594 youth (ages 0-18) signed up, which was an increase over the previous two years. Additionally, adult participation increased 25 percent over the last five years as 883 adult residents signed up.

“Effective marketing creates success, and I’m thrilled to see Ascension Parish Library acknowledged nationally,” Ascension Parish Library Director John Stelly stated in the release. “Our library serves the community in many ways, but if we don’t showcase what we have or communicate what we offer, people won’t know about our amazing services and resources. I’m proud of what our communications team has accomplished; It means people understand the library is a valuable part of the community.”

ALA honors libraries that produce quality print or digital materials in five categories: external communications; advocacy/fundraising/annual reports/strategic plans; special events and exhibits; reading programs; and materials promoting collections, services, or resources.

More than 215 submissions were sent in by 100 institutions, including public, academic, school, state, and special libraries.

A panel of 15 judges (marketing professionals, graphic designers, visual artists, and librarians) assessed the entries for quality of content, format, design, creativity, and originality.