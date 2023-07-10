Two suspected of stealing alcohol from Prairieville store, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported deputies were searching for two suspects accused of stealing an estimated $400 worth of alcoholic beverages from a gas station store on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

According to the APSO Facebook post, detectives suspect the two individuals may be connected to other thefts, including within the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information is asked to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or text847411 to the anonymous tip line.