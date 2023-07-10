Capital Area United Way announces Ascension Parish grant opportunity

The Capital Area United Way and the Ascension Parish Vision Council announced a funding opportunity available to non-profit organizations providing resources to the parish.

According to a news release, organizations can apply from July 10 through Aug. 11 for up to $100,000 in grant funding through the end of September.

“With the support from companies like BASF and corporate partners, United Way can provide financial assistance directly to the organizations helping to create parish-specific solutions that are more responsive to local community needs,” George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way, stated in the announcement. “Our mission is to solve our community’s toughest challenges by leveraging partnerships, and we are pursuing this by funding programs that understand the unique challenges Ascension Parish faces.”

United Way launched the Ascension Parish Vision Council in 2016 as a committee serving in an advisory capacity to provide guidance for United Way’s work in the parish.

The council is comprised of community members, corporate partners, government entities and non-profits.

Informational sessions will be held at CF Industries’ Technical Center, 2244 Hwy. 3120, Donaldsonville, LA July 11 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and virtually on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.cauw.org/funding-opportunities.