Dancers raise money for east Ascension Parish organization at annual event

The 14th annual Dancing for a Cause fundraising event was held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales the evening of July 8.

Professional dancers and supporters from the Ascension Parish community work together every year on dance routines to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.

Lucy Cason, who serves as human resources director for parish government, won the judge's choice award with her partner Leonard Augustus, a professional dancer who has participated in the program for many years.

Elizabeth Vowell-Blades and Greg Meriwether of Baton Rouge television station WAFB were the masters of ceremonies again this year.

Robert Burgess, who serves as president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce was the guest speaker.

Judges included Wanda August, Dustin Clouatre, and Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The high-spirited fundraising and community awareness project began in 2009 and was originally held at the Gonzales Civic Center.

According to the organization's website, the Arc of East Ascension was founded in 1963 by a group of parents of children with developmental disabilities.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.