CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

School supplies drive set for July 14

Volunteer Ascension has been collecting school supplies for students in the community for 26 years.

This year's supplies drive will be July 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ascension Parish Fire District 1.

The station is located at 13192 Airline Hwy, Gonzales.

Youth event set for Jambalaya Park

The Ascension 4 Youth Fest Back-2-School Bash will be July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jambalaya Park.

The free event will include free food, music, snowballs, rock climbing, bouncers, obstacle courses, and more.

The park is located at 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales, LA.

Ascension Listens returns

The Ascension Parish government listening tour will hold an event July 13 at Lowery Elementary School in Donaldsonville at 6 p.m.

The school is located at 2389-A Hwy. 1 South, Donaldsonville, LA 70346.

Then the tour will go to Dutchtown High School gym at 6 p.m. July 19.

The school is located at 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar.

Also, the tour will stop at the St. Amant High School Gold Dome at 6 p.m. July 26.

The tour continues Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. with an event at the Oak Grove Community Center.

The center is located at 37433 Hwy. 42, Prairieville.

Another tour stop will be on the parish's east side in Gonzales, set for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

It will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center, located at 219 S. Irma Blvd.

Citizens will be able to learn more about the projects the parish has been involved in and have the opportunity to ask questions and give opinions.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.