Dr. Edith Walker shares first message as new Ascension Parish Schools leader

Dr. Edith Walker officially took the reins as leader of the Ascension Parish public school system July 1 as David Alexander stepped down a day earlier.

A social media post showed Alexander when he originally signed to become superintendent in August 2016. On his last day in June, he posed for a photo with his family members.

In April, the school board unanimously voted to extend an offer of employment to Walker to serve as the new superintendent.

In January, Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30.

A 38-year educator from Ruston, Alexander began working in Ascension schools in 1997.

Here is Walker's first message to the community:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

It is my distinct honor to serve as your new Superintendent of Schools. I have worked in Ascension Public Schools for the past 21 years, and I want you to know that my number one priority has been and always will be our students.

Our school district has achieved many successes thanks largely to the support of our community and the partnership between you (our parents and guardians) and our outstanding teachers and staff. Together, we will build upon these successes and achieve new milestones for our students. In order to do that, my plan is to focus on three key areas: high-quality teaching, student literacy, and postsecondary opportunities.

HIGH-QUALITY TEACHING

Ascension has the best teachers in the state, but as you may know, there is a nationwide teacher shortage. Here in Ascension, only 85% of our teachers have their teaching certification. It is critical that we invest in recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers for EVERY child. That also means providing support for our existing teachers who are working to earn their certifications.

Research shows that high-quality teaching is the most important school-related factor influencing student achievement. This must be a priority if we are to grow student achievement, and, frankly, it is the right thing for students. Continuing to support the outstanding educators who show up for our students each day, honoring their time, and providing them with the necessary resources is a direct correlation to ensuring that we meet the needs of our students.

STUDENT LITERACY

A student's ability to read is the foundation of all learning, yet only 70 percent of our students in kindergarten through third grade are reading on grade level. We must address this challenge in multifaceted ways. It starts in the home with early exposure to reading, so we want to provide resources for parents before their children enter our schools. It takes partnering with high-quality early childhood providers to reach children from birth to four years old, and it will also take training for our teachers to help students overcome learning deficits. Last, but certainly not least, we must continue to provide support within our schools through classroom interventions and after-school support when needed.

In order to reach all 30 percent of our youngest students who need help, we have to work together. I firmly believe every child has the capacity to learn at a high level. It is our job as educators and parents to help them reach their full potential.

POSTSECONDARY OPPORTUNITIES

In just 10 months, the Class of 2024 will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. We not only want to ensure they are prepared for life after high school -- whether that is entering the workforce or going on to college -- but we also want to partner with businesses and industry to remove financial barriers to postsecondary success. In the last several years, our graduating seniors collectively earned between $15-20 million in scholarships. It is my hope to grow that number to $30 million.

In addition to traditional students, we want to focus on preparing our students with disabilities to be successful. There are about 2,400 students in our school system with exceptionalities. We want to work with our parents, partners, and providers to meet their needs. Whether it is gaining life skills and job experience or earning a college degree -- these students can thrive.

Why is this important? A 2022 study found 80% of young adults live close to where they grew up. If we want to remain prosperous, we must invest in the success of the next generation.

In closing, I want to thank you for entrusting your student's education to our care. My commitment to you is that we will work tirelessly for your child because every student matters.

Enjoy the rest of your summer. We look forward to welcoming students back on August 10, 2023!

Sincerely,

Dr. Edith Walker

Superintendent

Ascension Public Schools