Ascension, St. Charles parishes receive FEMA funding for flood mitigation: Sen. John Kennedy

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) announced $10,032,981 in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants for Louisiana flood mitigation efforts, which included funding for both Ascension and St. Charles parishes.

Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, stated in a July 7 news release the FEMA aid will fund $7,046,627 to Ascension Parish to elevate 37 structures and $2,986,354 to St. Charles Parish to elevate 16 properties.

“I am thankful for this $10 million, which will help protect Louisianians’ properties in St. Charles and Ascension parishes from flood damage,” Kennedy said in the announcement.