Ascension Parish Council approves agreement for $2 million turf field at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, parking lot upgrade

The Ascension Parish Council approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with a company that includes use of parking at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales as well as parking lot upgrades and a completed $2 million turf field.

During the July 6 meeting in Donaldsonville, council members approved of the agreement with TNT Building Consultants to develop a 35-acre parking lot. The company would maintain temporary use of the lot to provide transportation to nearby industry workers.

TNT will pay LDEC $25,000 a month and provide a turf field valued at an estimated $2 million, according to documentation provided by parish government.

The agreement documents listed the following details about the project:

LDEC is a parish entity doing economic development business in Ascension Parish;

TNT is a transportation service provider for the petrochemical industry doing business in the parish;

The petrochemical industry in the parish is in the midst of a construction boom;

There is a shortage of transportation storage and services for the coming industry expansions;

The stated purpose of LDEC is to provide and support economic development in the parish;

TNT proposes to make improvements to LDEC in exchange for use of unimproved areas of LDEC for offsite parking to be utilized by TNT during the term of the industry expansions;

The centralized use of a parking location will reduce wear and tear on parish roads and reduce traffic impacts by having workers park offsite at LDEC and be bused in groups to the job site.

The parties desire to enter into this agreement to set forth the terms and conditions under which TNT and the parish through LDEC will provide for offsite parking for petrochemical industry expansions.

In the event of a declared state of emergency requiring LDEC to be used as a shelter or staging area, all activities at the center would be suspended until termination of the emergency declaration.

Kyle Rogers, general manager of LDEC, told council members the improvements will benefit the parish as it will make the parking lot usable for future events and emergency situations.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment also expressed his support, saying the project ultimately will enhance the area.

"There are a ton of benefits to this, and I'm in full support of it. I think this essentially will enhance our facility for the future," Cointment said.

The council voted 7-0, with council member Joel Robert abstaining. Three members were absent.

