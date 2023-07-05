Vacherie man sentenced to 50 years after guilty plea to 20 counts of child pornography

A Vacherie man was sentenced to 50 years in connection with a guilty plea to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney.

George Oubre, 63, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon and Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter, the district attorney stated in a news release.

The plea stems from a November 2021 child exploitation investigation. Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Houma field office received information from the United States Department of Homeland Security that Oubre, a registered sex offender, was suspected of exploitation of children.

Detectives reportedly received a search warrant for Oubre's cell phone and found a large quantity of videos and photos depicting child sexual abuse material including but not limited to children believe to be under 5 years old.

Oubre was sentenced to 50 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.