Suspect sought for allegedly stealing tools from Gonzales store: Ascension Parish deputies report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for an individual suspected of stealing tools from a hardware store in Gonzales June 22.

Surveillance images were posted to APSO's Facebook page.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.