Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters respond to morning structure fire

Fire Chief James LeBlanc reported volunteer firefighters responded to another structure fire after a busy July 4 weekend.

The responding volunteers the morning of July 5 were from the St. Amant, 5th Ward, and Sorrento fire departments.

"These volunteers fight fire throughout the morning, then go to work all day at their regular jobs. We cannot thank all of you enough for your dedication to the residents of Ascension Parish," LeBlanc stated.