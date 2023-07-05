23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for June 26-30

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of June 26-30.

Ascension Parish:

Shannon Covington, 17273 Greenfield Crossing Dr. Prairieville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jada Deveaux, 10024 Avenue B Baton Rouge, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Cohnor Gray, 221 Hwy 998 Belle Rose, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Felony Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Julio Ramos, 35104 LA Hwy 441 Holden, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Filing or Maintaining False Public Records and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Stephen Spears, 17951 Little Rd. Livingston, LA, age 40, pled guilty to 2 nd Degree Battery (2 counts) and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Cairon LeBlanc, 525 South Daphne Dr. Gonzales, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse (2 counts) and Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart, Jeff Heggelund, and Kristin Tregre. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steve Tureau.

Michael Lewis, 212 Daggs St. Belle Rose, LA, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and 2 nd Degree Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Daniel Elliot, Village Dr. Morgan City, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shemar Williams, 169 Daggs St. Belle Rose, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jade LeBlanc, 2040 Georgia St. Jeanerette, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Andre McKinley, 124 Ewell St. Belle Rose, LA, age 70, pled guilty to Residential Contractor Fraud and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Telly Ross, 1722 Midland Dr. Thibodaux, LA, age 49, pled guilty to Attempted Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Harley Campo, 1142 Hwy 662 Morgan City, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.

Donovan Mabile, 614 New River Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Forgery and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

John Westerfield, 30449 Castro Lane Donaldsonville, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Criminal Trespassing. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Terry Prejean, 7131 Hwy 308 Belle Rose, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sandi Dominguez, Erath, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kolby Rodrigue, 118 Gerald St. Pierre Part, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 3 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 7 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.