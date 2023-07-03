Donaldsonville celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, music, fun

A large crowd celebrated the 2023 Fireworks on the River event at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville over the Independence Day weekend.

The July 3 event featured the music of Da Mellow Band.

Several booths were set up throughout the park along the Mississippi River in the city's historic district.

The city's royalty was in attendance as its three queens were introduced to the crowd: Little Miss Te'Yanna Washington, Teen Miss A'Najiah Brown, and Little Miss Ja'Kayla Lashae' Landry.

The city on Ascension Parish's west side traditionally holds its fireworks event on July 3, generally using the catchphrase Come Fourth on the Third.

