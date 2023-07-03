Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters battle grass fires over multiple days

Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters battled a large field fire over the July 4 holiday weekend that involved several large trees and dry conditions, according to Fire Chief James LeBlanc.

Parts of Interstate 10 had to be shut down at times as firefighters worked in the summer heat.

Ascension Fire District 1, which responded to the calls, includes the east bank's volunteer fire departments: Sorrento, St. Amant, 5th Ward, Geismar, Galvez-Lake, and 7th District.

On Friday, when the first fire started, district volunteers used 3,000 gallons of water on the fire for more than two hours with ten volunteer firefighters, LeBlanc reported.

On Saturday, dry conditions and wind conditions rekindled the fire in the same area. Parts of the interstate had to be closed due to the smoke. Volunteers put more than 12,000 gallons of water on the fire and had 11 volunteers on scene for more than five hours. The firefighters left the scene around 9:40 p.m.

On Sunday, the same conditions rekindled the fire again, and the interstate had to be closed yet again. More than 24,000 gallons of water would be dropped on the fire, and 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for close to seven hours. The crew also had to call in for help from Ascension Parish Government DPW to bring heavy equipment to help with the large burning trees.

In total, more than 40,000 gallons of water was dropped, 46 volunteer firefighters battled the blazes over a three-day span and spent more than 14 hours on scene.

LeBlanc added first responders had to leave the grass fire calls to respond to many other emergencies across the parish. The other calls included grass fires threatening structures, several serious vehicle crashes, two cardiac arrests, and many other medical calls.

The crew also battled an abandoned structure that caught fire.

Addisionally, at least three of the fire departments planned to be on the waterways during the holidays.

LeBlanc stressed all of the work has been done with volunteers.

