Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District reports low water levels

The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District reported low water levels in the bayou, mainly due to the Mississippi River water surface elevation being low.

In a news release, BLFWD reported pump three of four is out for repair and on July 1 pump four of four went down due to a large-scale power outage in the Donaldsonville area where the pumps are located.

After conversations with multiple water districts, it was determined that water surface elevations are approaching an elevation too low for some districts to access adequate water supply into their treatment plants, according to the release.

BLFWD reported it has been actively working to restore the fourth pump as quickly as possible.

Water control structures located farther down the bayou in Lockport and Napoleonville are now subject to immediate closure without additional warning, the release added.

The district reported it will continuously monitor the situation and will be in contact with the water districts to determine when conditions require closure and are suitable for gates to be opened.

In October 2022, the district broke ground on a $96 million pump station improvement project for the 106-mile bayou that begins on the river's west bank of Ascension Parish and flows to the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials, celebrated the groundbreaking.

The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will protect against saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries.

As previously reported, the new pump station has been anticipated to be in operation by June 2025.