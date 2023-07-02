Ascension Parish woman dies in single-vehicle Livingston Parish crash: Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police Troop A began an investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 22 near Petite Drive in Livingston Parish involving an Ascension Parish woman.

According to an LSP news release, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. July 1 and ultimately claimed the life of 37-year-old Sara Marshall of Prairieville.

Police reported the preliminary investigation revealed that Marshall was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara headed east on Hwy. 22. For reasons under investigation, Marshall ran off the road and entered the Amite River. After entering the river, Marshall’s vehicle became fully submerged.

According to police, despite being restrained at the time of the crash, Marshall suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Marshall for analysis, troopers said.

The crash remained under investigation.