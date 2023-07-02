Airline Highway in Ascension Parish reopens after repairs; extreme heat caused road to buckle: LSP

Louisiana State Police reported extreme heat July 2 caused the roadway to buckle along Airline Highway near the intersection with Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish, prompting southbound lanes to close until the highway could be fixed.

LSP Troop A and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were on scene, closing all southbound lanes and directing traffic to the shoulder until repairs could be completed.

Troopers reported all lanes were open at 8:48 p.m.