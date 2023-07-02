Agents cite Prairieville man, juveniles for deer hunting during closed season in East Feliciana Parish: LDWF

Enforcement agents cited a Prairieville man and two juveniles for alleged deer hunting violations in East Feliciana Parish.

According to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries news release, agents cited 59-year-old Kenneth J. Blanchard Jr. and two juveniles for taking deer during a closed season. Blanchard was also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Agents reportedly received a public tip about people shooting deer at night outside the Slaughter area.

After conducting night surveillance for about a week in the area, agents reported observing the trio hunting on an agriculture field off of Hwy. 412 around 11:15 p.m. June 29.

Agents said in the release that they observed the three hunting from all-terrain vehicles.

According to the release, agents seized a deer and issued citations.

Hunting deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, according to the release.