Donaldsonville Rotary Club honors longtime members, installs officers

The Donaldsonville Rotary Club had an eventful meeting as two longtime members were honored, officers were installed for the 2023-24 term, and new members were recognized.

The club extended congratulations to president Juanita Pearly, president-elect Jackie McCreary, parliamentarian Jeffery Henry, chaplain Robyn Penn Delaney, secretary/treasurer Dave LeBlanc, program chairperson Charles LeBlanc, foundation chairperson Matt LeBlanc, and international committee chair Malcom Dugas.

The installation was officiated by the District 6200 governor Ken Firman, and Donald Songy who is the District 6200 assistant govenor.

New members included Dorthy Bazet, Danielle Lennix, Regina Thomas, Glenn Barras, Jackie McCreary, Jasman Marks, Darryl Smith Jr., Aida Amador, and Gerardo Sanchez.

Louis “Boo” LeBlanc was honored for his 60 years of dedication and service, and David Dubreuil was recognized for his 51 years of dedication and service.