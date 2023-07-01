Leadership Ascension graduates 28th class

The Leadership Ascension program recently completed its 28th year.

The 2023 class of graduates were honored during a ceremony attended by more than 100 community leaders, alumni, supporters, and sponsors, according to an Ascension Chamber of Commerce news release.

Leadership Ascension is similar to programs nationwide that has been designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders.

Emerging leaders in the area are selected to represent the diverse demographic of Ascension Parish.

Since its start in 1996, the program has accumulated more than 800 graduates, from community leaders to business owners to government officials.

This year's class of 33 participants were divided into four groups, which were tasked with developing and implementing a volunteer-based projects intended to have a positive impact on the community.

This year's projects included:

Ascension CLIMBERS - Focused on impacting and improving children’s lives in the parish by volunteering with several local and regional child focused nonprofits.

Elevate Ascension - Beautification of parish parks.

SOUPer Servants - Educate, increase awareness, and advocate on behalf of those that are experiencing food insecurity in the parish and be a connector of resources to all.

Mission Possible, Agents of Change - Dedicated fundraising and volunteer services to the My Belongings nonprofit agency.

Judges could only choose one proposal to be the 2023 Leadership Ascension Project of the Year.

This year’s winners are the SOUPer Servants. The team included Brandon Dove, Jackie McCreary, Selina Loupe, Rachel Vallot, Brian Henderson, and Amanda Simoneaux.

Participants this year included: Kelly Bordelon, Rubicon; Brandon Boylan, City of Gonzales; Stacey Breaux, Baton Rouge General; Patrick Carpenter, Ascension Parish Fire District 3; Cameron Cason, REV; Meredith Conger, Emergent Method; Isabella Corona, Parc 73; Kim Cox, Ascension Parish School Board; Leslie Daigle, Ascension Government; Jennifer Delatte, The Relaxation Company at Pelican Point; Brandon Dove, Methanex; Ruble Encalade, Shell Chemical LP- Geismar Plant; Brian Henderson, Hancock Whitney; Amy Huck, Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP; Jenna Jackson, Acadian House & Design Renovation; Raven LaBiche, Arc of East Ascension; Cecilia Li, Domain Architecture; Selina Loupe, ; Brandi McCants, Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group; Jackie McCreary, CF Industries; Chelsea Mullins, R.J. Daigle & Sons; Jared Mullins, Ascension Parish Sheriff Office; Lucio Nunez, Terracon; Ryan Plessala, The Lemoine Company, LLC; Alisha Raines, BASF; Nicole Reynolds, LaPorte, APLC; Christina Roudeze, Faulk & Winkler; Clay Runfalo, Ochsner; Amanda Simoneaux, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court; Renee Trimble, Adam McCarty State Farm; Rachel Vallot, Pelican State Credit Union; Jackie Walker, B1 Bank; and Treasure White, Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

Leadership Ascension thanked the many sponsors and support committees who volunteer their time and resources.

The chamber would like to recognize Ascension Economic Development Corp, Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office, Ascension Parish Government, Ascension Parish School System, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department, Bridget Hanna, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court, Bonfanti Investment Services, LLC, CF Industries, City of Donaldsonville, City of Gonzales, Clay Schexnayder, Speaker of the House, Crawford Photography, Domain Architecture, Our Lady of The Lake Ascension, Percy, Skias & Schutte, Attorneys at Law, River Parishes Community College, Representative Tony Bacala, the Leadership Ascension Committee, and the Leadership Ascension Foundation for their support of the 2023 class.