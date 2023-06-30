DOTD: Heat caused Interstate 10 to buckle near Sorrento, causing brief closure

The sweltering heat wave over recent days caused a portion of Interstate 10 near Sorrento to buckle, causing a short shutdown and traffic snarl, according to state officials.

Baton Rouge area media outlets reported the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development briefly closed a section of the highway around midday June 30 to repair an inside lane.

Temperatures were in the high 90s in Ascension Parish around that time.

According to WBRZ Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat, the Baton Rouge area reached 100 degrees for this first time since Aug. 10, 2015. She reported the heat index values were above 113.