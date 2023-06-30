Dr. John Fraiche retires after nearly 40 years as Ascension Parish coroner

Ascension Parish Coroner Dr. John Fraiche has announced his retirement from the position effective July 1 after serving continuously for nearly 40 years.

According to a news release from the coroner's office, Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Christopher Trevino will serve as acting coroner.

Trevino has worked as an emergency medicine physician and has been an experienced administrator who has practiced in Ascension Parish for more than 20 years.

"I have been privileged to serve this parish and its people for these past decades," Fraiche stated in the announcement. "I am proud of the work performed in this office; it has been provided to the best of our ability and professionalism with much sensitivity to the needs of all we serve."

He thanked parish-wide elected officials and their staffs who have worked with his office to assist with cases, including 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin, the 23rd District Judiciary, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Sheriff Bobby Webre, Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, the Ascension Parish Council, Gonzales Chief of Police Sherman Jackson, City of Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, City of Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, and Town of Sorrento Mayor Christopher Guidry.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the many people who worked closely with our office. Our efforts to work together and consistently carry out the medical and public duties required of this office have been a gratifying experience,” Fraiche stated.

He also praised his assistant Lynn Rice and team of deputy coroners and death investigators for their years of service.

Fraiche earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his residency at Earl K. Long in Baton Rouge in Family Medicine. He currently serves as chair of the Louisiana Healthcare Commission.

Fraiche, who has devoted his career of more than 40 years to practicing medicine in the parish, will continue to see patients at the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Gonzales.