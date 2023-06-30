Ascension Parish Schools superintendent David Alexander releases message on last day

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander released a final message to mark his last day as the leader of the public school system.

A social media post showed Alexander signing to become superintendent in August 2016. On his last day in June, he posed for a photo with his family members.

In April, the board unanimously voted to extend an offer of employment to Edith Walker, Ed.D. to serve as the new superintendent effective July 1.

Walker previously served as the Chief Instructional Director, a position she has held since 2020. She led the district's Instructional Team which oversees Pre-K through 12 education.

A native of White Castle, Walker is a 25-year veteran educator with 21 years working in Ascension Parish. She began as an English teacher before serving as a counselor and Assistant Principal at St. Amant High School. She moved to Dutchtown High School to serve as Associate Principal and then led the school as Principal from 2011-2014. Walker served as an Instructional Supervisor for the district before becoming Director of Middle Schools in 2016.

Here is Alexander's last message to the community:

Dear Ascension Public Schools Family,

This is my final message to you as Superintendent of Schools. I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest and sincere gratitude to everyone in the Ascension community! Your ongoing support, generosity, partnership, advice, constructive criticism, prayers, and friendship are -- without a doubt -- the most impactful reason we have a successful public school system. That includes everyone: students, parents, family members, alumni, staff in all 3,500+ positions, retirees, and community leaders. This partnership among all stakeholders continues to set a great example of community excellence.

I want to share some specific gratitude to the various groups I have had the privilege to work alongside to develop productive partnerships and friendships:

*First, I would like to express my gratitude to all the students, athletes, parents, booster members, and fellow teachers and coaches that I shared great memories with during my days as a St. Amant High teacher and a coach.

*Also, a big thank you to all those students, teachers, support staff (instruction, operations, and administration), nurses, district leaders, parents, and community members that I had the privilege to work with during my time as Dutchtown High's assistant principal and principal.

*Thank you to all the Tigers, Spartans, Griffins, Gators, and extensions of these campuses at Early College and APPLe Digital Academy along with the administrators, district personnel, teachers, and staff, I had the privilege to learn from and with during my time as the Director of Secondary Schools.

*And finally, a big THANK YOU to everyone with whom I have had the opportunity to reconnect, work, learn, establish and strengthen friendships, and develop new professional partnerships during my time as superintendent of this outstanding school district. I could not be more grateful for your shared commitment to our mission as well as your friendship and support.

I leave with a long list of sweet memories that include our work together to overcome challenging events and explore and implement new ideas for ongoing improvement with a heart for teamwork, service, leadership, and learning. But, the icing on the cake is that the opportunity to serve in this role as superintendent leaves me with great memories of a long list of people who I was privileged to get to know and share life with every day.

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for these past 26 years as an employee of Ascension Public Schools. I am excited about the future as a husband, dad, grandfather, community member, church member, and continued friend to all those that I currently have the privilege to know. I look forward to the new opportunities ahead that include meeting and cultivating new friendships as The Lord guides my steps, but I will always remain grateful to those that I have had the privilege to share life with during my time as a public educator.

I am honored to have spent most of my career in a school system that takes care of ALL children, takes care of each other, seeks to be fair, embraces forgiveness and peace, and walks humbly and grateful as it enjoys many successes! Thank you and God Bless!!

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

With Much Love and Respect,

David Alexander

Superintendent

Ascension Public Schools

August 2016 - June 2023