Allen Davis announces candidacy for judge in 23rd Judicial District

Staff Report

Attorney, public defender and community leader Allen Davis announced in a news release that he will be a candidate for judge in the 23rd Judicial District, which serves Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes.

The election, set for Oct. 14, will be held to replace Judge Alvin Turner, who has retired after 30 years in office.

“For more than 17 years, I have devoted myself to helping local people resolve their legal issues," Davis said in the announcement. "I have spent substantial time in the courtrooms of our district and understand the importance of having a judge who will fairly and impartially render decisions and who possesses the ability to think critically while interpreting and applying the law justly. My practical experience, understanding disposition, respect for all people and an even demeanor will allow me to be fair and unbiased to all who come before the bench.”

Davis added his experience as an attorney has allowed him to acquire knowledge in matters that could come before him as judge.

“I have represented a wide array of clients from every walk of life in our area, giving outstanding legal advice ranging from criminal defense, juvenile law, family law, wills and successions as well as corporate and complex class action litigation. I have extensive experience before juries in civil and criminal matters and understand that when a person has a legal issue, it is the most important thing in their life and must be treated with the respect and professionalism such a situation deserves," he stated.

Davis has served as a public defender for eight years, providing legal counsel for people unable to afford a lawyer.

Additionally, he has worked for major law firms in New Orleans, honing his legal and trial advocacy skills.

Davis said one of his primary concerns as judge will be to address rising rates of juvenile crime. For years he donated his time as organizer and coach of the Louisiana Fire Youth Basketball team.

“I know from firsthand experience that young people can be steered towards productive lives if concerned adults and parents stay involved in their lives in a positive manner," he said.

Davis said he believes mentoring and intervention programs can work if juvenile offenders are closely monitored and fully committed to turning their lives around.

“My years of working with the youth of our community along with my vast experience in handling legal issues involving juveniles and young adults gives me the vital ability to know the difference between a criminal that must be punished and a person who has made a mistake and needs guidance," he said.

Davis also plans to address what he called the inconsistent way bail is set in the district, pledging to work to reform the procedure.

“Louisiana leads the nation in incarceration with unnecessary and sometimes excessive bonds for non-violent offenders which adds to the jail overcrowding problem and the taxpayer is footing the bill. By examining and reforming the bail and bond process, we can make much-needed room for violent offenders in our local jails," he said.

Another issue he plans to address is the lack of mental health evaluation and treatment for offenders.

“This is an issue that must take a higher priority when we discuss reforms to the justice system. I have represented people with mental health issues and as judge, I will work with court employees and experts to accurately identify these scenarios and offer potential rehabilitation, training and diversion as alternatives to imprisonment for non-violent offenders suffering from these illnesses," he said.

Davis said in the release he is the only candidate for judge with actual experience on the bench as he has served as magistrate/presiding judge for the City of St. Gabriel mayor’s court since 2014. He also serves as a contract attorney with the St. John the Baptist Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Davis earned a bachelor of science degree in business marketing from Southern University and a Juris Doctor from the university’s law center. Prior to attending law school, he worked for major corporations including 3M and IBM as a marketing specialist.

Davis and his wife, Kashanna, have four adult children and one grandson. They are members of The Church of Christ.

A member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Davis also holds membership in the National Bar Association, the Louisiana State Bar Association and the 23rd Judicial District Bar Association and the East Ascension Rotary Club.

“The impartial administration of justice requires that a judge have experience in and extensive knowledge of the law,” Davis said. “It is a delicate balance of punishment, compassion, and a love for mankind. Most important, it is knowing which pathway should be followed in each situation. My experience in the law and life has prepared me to serve you in this most important position.”