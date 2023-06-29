Reports: Ascension Parish detectives investigating possible homicide in Gonzales

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly began an investigation into the death of a woman found inside her house in Gonzales.

According to multiple Baton Rouge media outlets, deputies found 43-year-old Sonia Escalante-Baca inside the residence off Hwy. 74 around 4:45 a.m. June 28.

The news stations reported head injuries were observed that appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma.

Investigators reportedly believe it was not a random act.