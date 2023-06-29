Ascension Parish student receives award at camp in Mississippi

Nathan Begley, of the Capital City Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, LA Wing, was presented with the Mississippi Wing Commander’s Challenge Coin for outstanding performance while attending the Mississippi Wing Basic Encampment at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The son of Brian Begley and Jennifer Whitesell-Begley of Prairieville, he is a sophomore at Dutchtown High School in Geismar.

The award, known as the Basic Encampment Honor Cadet Award, was presented for receiving the highest rating out of 88 Basic Cadets.

The cadets were rated on their performance during cadet activities such as leadership, physical training, uniform inspections, leadership reaction course, and Civil Air Patrol knowledge.

The basic encampment was held June 18 to June 25, where cadets lived, ate, and explored the many aspects of military life throughout the week.

The cadets were able to fly in a C-130 Hercules and take a tour of the C-17 Globemaster.

They also participated in the Leadership Reaction Course where they were challenged with team-based challenges.

Cadets also met Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, the commander of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Commander of the First Air Force. He is also responsible for overseeing the organization and funding of the Civil Air Patrol.

In Civil Air Patrol, Begley has served as an Element Leader, Safety Leader, and Assistant Aerospace Leader.

He is a third generation Civil Air Patrol member, as his grandmother, grandfather, mother, and father were all members before him. His father also served in the U.S. Army and his grandfather in the U.S. Air Force.

At Dutchtown High School, he is a member of the Griffin Marching Band and also a member of the Woods &Waters (4-H) camping club.

The Capital City Composite Squadron meets on Monday nights at the Baton Rouge Airport from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Youth can start the cadet program at 12 years old. For more information about the squadron, contact (225) 359-9378 or jwbegley17@gmail.com.

Also see the squadron's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.

CAP’s 57,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.