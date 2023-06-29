LOCAL
Gonzales City Council meeting held June 26: Notebook
Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Gonzales City Council held a regular meeting June 26 at city hall.
Here is a look at matters addressed:
- The council approved a special event permit request for Mattie Hawkins with Mark Bird Perkins Cancer Center to use Jambalaya Park from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 to hold Live Well Ascension, a free community cancer screening event.
- Members voted to approve changing the date on a proclamation for Juneteenth to proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Citizens Day.
- The Stars and Stripes celebration at Conway Village was approved for June 29.
- The council declared as surplus a 2011 Ford Explorer that was previously a Gonzales Police Department vehicle.