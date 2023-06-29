Gonzales man sentenced to 25 years in connection with sexual assault of child

A Gonzales man, who pled guilty to second-degree rape in connection with a reported sexual assault of a child in 2017, has been sentenced to 25 years of incarceration.

According to a 23rd Judicial District news release, Jacob Babin pled guilty to the charge March 28.

In 2017, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives reportedly interviewed two other children who witnessed the assault.

Detectives said Babin initially denied the allegations but eventually gave a confession, according to the release.

An arrest warrant reportedly was granted and Babin was booked into the parish jail.

Babin was sentenced June 27 to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Upon release, he will be required to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.