Multiple agencies participate in simulated derailment drill

Several organizations participated in a simulated large-scale train derailment tabletop drill June 28 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

James LeBlanc, who serves as safety and security director for Ascension Parish government and fire chief in St. Amant and Darrow, said the drill was designed to engage first responders and external agencies to share real-time response and recovery concerns.

The drill simulated a train derailment scenario with a CN Railroad train in the parish.

Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness guided lead facilitation for the exercise in coordination with Louisiana State Police, and CN.

Other organizations that participated included key personnel from Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales Police Department, multiple local chemical facilities, local pipeline companies, numerous first responders, teams from Fire District 1, Fire District 2, Fire District 3, Gonzales Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Ascension Parish School Board, Our Lady of the Lake, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and U.S. Coast Guard.