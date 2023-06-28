Rep. Garret Graves introduces legislation to make staging collisions a federal crime

U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves (R-LA) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to make intentionally causing collisions with motor carriers a federal crime.

In a news release, Graves said the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2023 will reduce unnecessary lawsuits, lower car insurance rates, and increase safety.

According to the Baton Rouge area congressman, investigations into more than 150 crashes in the New Orleans area resulted in more than 50 convictions of people who staged collisions in attempts to win fraudulent suits against motor carriers.

Graves said one of the lawsuits resulted in a $4.7 million settlement to a group.

"Louisiana’s drivers pay some of the highest insurance rates in America," Graves said in the release. "This is unacceptable, and the solutions don't require rocket science. Our bill will prevent criminal rings that are intentionally causing accidents from driving up costs for the rest of us by cracking down on fraudulent claims, increasing safety on the roads, and lowering insurance rates for everyone."