Prairieville chef crowned winner of Louisiana seafood cooking competition

An Ascension Parish chef has been crowned the king of the 16th annual Louisiana seafood cook-off.

Chef Owen Hohl of Hot Tails, which has locations in both Prairieville and New Roads, won the competition presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board in Lake Charles.

According to a social media post, Hohl was a first-time competitor participating in the event and it was a battle among 12 of the best chefs in Louisiana.

Hohl will serve as an ambassador for Louisiana's seafood industry and will participate in another seafood cookoff Aug. 5 in New Orleans.