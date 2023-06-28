Ascension Parish water utility reports water main break in Donaldsonville

Parish Utilities of Ascension confirmed a water main break occurred on East Bayou Road (Hwy. 308) between Latino Street and Evangeline Drive in Donaldsonville.

More specifically, the break happened near the highway at Sugarlane Drive where crews have been working for several days.

According to a Everbridge message sent from the parish, crews have closed valves to isolate the break and started the process of restoring service.

Residents are advised to minimize their use of water.

"PUA will be working to restore the system to normal operation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the message concluded.

PUA is owned and operated by parish government.