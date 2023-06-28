As pickleball grows in popularity, Ascension Parish Recreation adds dates in Donaldsonville

The Donaldsonville City Council approved Ascension Parish Recreation's use of the Lemann Memorial Center for two days a week for pickleball.

During the council's June 27 meeting, Ascension Parish Recreation Assistant Director Michelle Templet said the hours will be 5:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Templet said pickleball has grown rapidly in popularity throughout the area.

Players have used Facebook groups, such as Pickleball in the AP and Pickleball Meetups for Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension Parish, to arrange times to meet for games.

The administrator for Pickleball Meetups said he started the group for the tri-parish area because he had to travel out of the area to find locations to play the game.

He added that most of the people he plays with are from the Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish areas, and he's seen people play for hours who otherwise would not go to a gym or be active.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The sport can be played on either indoor or outdoor courts and is enjoyed by players of all ages and fitness levels.

