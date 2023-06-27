Ascension Parish Council's June 29 rescheduled meeting has been canceled

The Ascension Parish Council meeting set for June 29, which was rescheduled after the last regular meeting was canceled due to lack of quorum, has been called off.

Parish government posted a notice of cancellation on its website for the June 29 meeting, which was to be held in Gonzales.

The June 15 regular meeting in Gonzales did not meet the minimum requirements as four of the 11 members were in attendance.

The next regular meeting has been scheduled for July 6 at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville. The meeting is set for 6 p.m.

Regular council meetings generally are held on the first Thursday of the month at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville and the third Thursday at the annex in Gonzales.

