23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for June 19-23

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of June 19-23.

Ascension Parish:

Rodney Carlson Jr., 307 E Nell St. Gonzales, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Theft of a Firearm (2 counts), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts), and Theft Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Derrell Morris, 10364 Alex Reine Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shane Chauvin, 38164 Smith Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Walter Vicknair, 14046 Hwy 73 Prairieville, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kentrell Brothers, 12627 Lamargie Ave Baton Rouge, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

James Peters, 407 W 6th Donaldsonville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Falcon Mire. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.

Glenn Mills, 33 W 9 th Donaldsonville, LA, age 65, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Tremaine Raven, 37324 Anderson Rd. Geismar, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Obscenity. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Jeff Heggelund. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Eugene Fair, 125 Jacobs St. Napoleonville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Brandon Carcisse, 143 Gold St. Napoleonville, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

On 4/18/23, George Oubre of 29350 Hwy 20 Vacherie, LA, age 63, pled guilty to Pornography Involving Juveniles (20 counts). Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On 6/19/23, the defendant was sentenced to 50 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Tyren Fleming, 2472 W Lebray St. Lutcher, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Roderick Hayes, 229 S Airline Hwy Gramercy, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Terrell Amond Steward, 10707 Industriplex Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Correctios with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Caldrick Wright, 617 Myrtle Ave Baton Rouge, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.