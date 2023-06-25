Motorcyclist dies in Ascension Parish crash

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash June 25 on Hwy. 1 near Hwy. 943 in Ascension Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 47-year-old Claudia Barraza of Rayne, according to an LSP news release.

Troopers reported the initial investigation found that Barraza was driving a 2019 Can-Am Ryker headed south on Hwy. 1 on the parish's west side. For reasons under investigation, Barraza ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment, causing the rider to be ejected, troopers said.

Although Barraza was wearing a DOT approved helmet, she sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to the release.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remained under investigation.