Volunteers respond to early morning structure fire in St. Amant; no injuries reported

Volunteers from multiple Ascension Parish fire departments responded to a structure fire in the St. Amant area about 2 a.m. June 25.

According to Fire Chief James LeBlanc, volunteers represented the St. Amant, 7th District, Galvez-Lake, and 5th Ward fire departments.

No injuries were reported and the cause fire was under investigation.

LeBlanc pointed out volunteers do not get paid to respond to calls and do not get reimbursed for the gas used in their personal vehicles.

He said volunteers waking up and responding in the early morning hours happens daily in Ascension Parish.

"I have seen this type of action from volunteers my 38 years here in Ascension Parish as a volunteer chief," LeBlanc said.

He also thanked Acadian Ambulance, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.