City of Gonzales meeting held June 12: Notebook
Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Gonzales City Council held a regular meeting June 12 at city hall.
Here is a look at matters addressed:
- The council passed an ordinance amending regulations for allowed commercial uses.
- Members voted to approve a special event permit for a Hispanic Heritage Festival set for Sept. 17 at Jambalaya Park.
- The council allowed the business owner of Junction 44, located at 1429 N. Burnside Ave., until July 10 to repair structural deficiencies.
- Mayor Barney Arceneaux proclaimed June 16 as Juneteenth Citizens' Day.
- The mayor also proclaimed Gonzales as a Purple Heart City to honor recipents of the Purple Heart Medal.
- In the engineering report, utility relocation is underway for the Hwy. 30 near Interstate 10 roundabouts.
- The St. Francis Extension/Southern Connector construction is about 58 percent complete.
- The Our Lady of the Lake Connector Road has been submitted for wetlands determination.
- Drainage structures will be obtained for W. Roosevelt Street, which is part of the 2022 road rehab project.
- The Bayou Boyle retention project held a kickoff meeting.
- Purpera roadside drainage construction is ongoing.
- The Kennedy Heights pipe replacement has been submitted for pre-application consideration.
- The Price LeBlanc PACE Center has an estimated completion date of Dec. 9.