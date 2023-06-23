Ascension Parish Council meeting rescheduled for June 29 in Gonzales

The regular meeting of the Ascension Parish Council that lacked a quorum June 15 has been rescheduled for June 29 in Gonzales.

The four members in attendance for the third Thursday of the month's meeting did not meet the minimum requirements to hold the meeting. The council consists of 11 members.

The June 29 meeting has been set for 6 p.m. at the parish's east side courthouse annex, located at 607 E. Worthey Rd., Gonzales.

Regular council meetings generally are held on the first Thursday of the month at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville and the third Thursday at the annex in Gonzales.