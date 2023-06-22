Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters visit Special Tuesday program in Gonzales

Firefighters from the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments visited the Special Tuesday program held during the summer in Ascension Parish.

The program was started nearly 30 years ago by Bobbie Blanchard and her family members in honor of her grandson, the late Beau Porto.

The events, held every Tuesday in June at Gonzales Primary School, provide a space for individuals with special needs to enjoy a day of fun activities.

The program started from humble beginnings at Blanchard's home and has been supported over the years through small donations and volunteers from the community.

During a recent parish meeting, Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig praised the program's outreach to the community. Volunteer Ascension has been helping with organizing the events.

Special Tuesday's crew also celebrates with a Christmas event every year.

Anyone who would like to lend their support to Special Tuesday can contact Volunteer Ascension at www.volunteerascension.org.

