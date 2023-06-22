Ascension Parish honors waterway responders
Ascension Parish Government announced plans to recognize the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Ascension Parish firefighters for their vigilance and efforts on the waterways.
A news conference was set for June 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the boat launch located next to Fred's on the River, 18158 Rushing Rd., Prairieville, LA.
"Waterway responders play a vital role in protecting our community's invaluable water resources," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated in the release. "Their tireless efforts, courage, and commitment ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and the preservation of our natural environment. We are immensely grateful for their selflessness and proud to honor them for their exceptional service."